An illegal alien gang member, living in the United States on Temporary Protected Status (TPS), is charged with the vicious murders of Aurelia Choc, her 17-year-old daughter, Niurka Choc, and her 2-year-old son, Anthony Choc, in Mobile County, Alabama.

This week, Hector Argueta-Guerra, an illegal alien from El Salvador and member of the violent street gang known as Sur 13, appeared in a Mobile County courtroom to face capital murder charges. Argueta-Guerra was denied bond at the hearing.

The charges come after the Choc family’s bodies were found in a wooded area near Summerdale, Alabama. Authorities had been searching for the family since January 31.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said autopsies revealed that Choc and her two children were murdered using a sharp-edged weapon, calling their killings “gruesome” and “horrific,” with details too graphic to share with the public.

“I will share that the findings are gruesome,” Blackwood said. “The findings are horrific. This family did not deserve to be killed in this way.”

Last month, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed that Argueta-Guerra had been able to stay in the U.S. on TPS.

In 2015, for instance, Argueta-Guerra was the suspect in an attempted aggravated homicide case in his native El Salvador. That year, he was detained by federal agents in Texas after having fled El Salvador and crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

After only a month in federal custody, Argueta-Guerra was released into the U.S. interior.

“He is a documented member of Sureños,” a DHS official told local media. “Looks like El Salvador has a temp status order — no removals in 2021. That’s why he was released after being ordered deported from the U.S. We don’t know if he was going back and forth. They could have long-term cases just like we have long-term cases where he was charged much later in a conspiracy, which times we have him here.”

Argueta-Guerra has also been wanted in El Salvador for terrorism and organized crime stemming from 2016, 2018, and 2024 charges.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.