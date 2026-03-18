The National Border Patrol Council, which represents thousands of federal agents, is endorsing Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to be the next Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary.

“The men and women of the National Border Patrol Council are excited to provide our support for President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Senator Markwayne Mullin,” the group’s president, Paul A. Perez, wrote in a statement to Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Gary Peters (D-MI).

“We have no doubt that Senator Mullin is the right person to lead DHS and continue the Trump administration’s focus on keeping America safe,” Perez wrote. “We know Senator Mullin will have our backs as we execute our mission.”

During his time in the Senate, Mullin has been a fierce defender and supporter of Trump’s America First agenda on immigration, including having Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) partner with local law enforcement to more easily arrest criminal illegal aliens.

Last year, Mullin supported Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill to allocate almost $200 million to interior immigration enforcement, including arresting and deporting millions of illegal aliens residing in the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.