Pearl Jam Urges Fans to Call Senators to Oppose SAVE America Act

Rock band Pearl Jam on Tuesday encouraged its supporters to call their senators and urge them to vote against the SAVE America Act, a bill that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote.

“Make your voice heard. Call your senators today and let them know that you oppose all forms of voter suppression. Tell them to VOTE NO on the SAVE Act,” Pearl Jam wrote on X.

The image Pearl Jam shared claimed that the SAVE America Act would hurt people who recently moved, those displaced by a flood disaster, college students away from home, married women with a changed last name, those with mobility disabilities, those who lost documents in a house fire, those who never traveled outside the United States and do not have a passport, and rural voters who would need to drive further to their polling location.

“Proof of citizenship may sound simple. It’s not,” the graphic stated.

The Senate voted on Tuesday 51-48 to debate the legislation despite the opposition of Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has urged his colleagues to adopt a “talking filibuster” to force Democrats to continually talk on the Senate floor and eventually be exhausted so that they can pass the legislation with 51 votes.