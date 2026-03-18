President Donald Trump on Wednesday attended the dignified transfer of the six servicemembers killed when a KC-135 refueling plane crashed in Iraq.

The transfer was closed to media. The president departed the White House in the early afternoon en route to Dover Air Base in Maryland for the transfer of the six servicemembers:

National Guard Capt. Curtis J. Angst of Ohio

Air Force Maj. John A. Klinner of Alabama

Alabama National Guard Capt. Seth R. Koval of Indiana

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt of Kentucky

Air Force Capt. Ariana G. Savino of Washington

National Guard Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons of Ohio

CENTCOM said the crash “was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

Trump was seen boarding Marine One with administration officials, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, on the South Lawn.

According to the White House, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Sens. Jim Banks (R-IN), Todd Young (R-IN), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Jon Husted (R-OH), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Katie Britt (R-AL), and Tim Sheehy (R-MT) also traveled with the president aboard Air Force One to Dover Air Force Base.

Trump exited Air Force One at the base at 1:39 p.m. following a quick flight. The White House press pool reports that Col. Jamil Musa, commander, 436th Airlift Wing, and Col. Martha “Jeannie” Sasnett, commander, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, both of Dover Air Force Base, greeted the president. He then entered the presidential limousine and traveled to another part of the base.

The president’s motorcade returned at 3:12 p.m. Eastern, and he boarded Air Force One. The president was back at Joint Base Andrews at 3:49 p.m. He returned to the White House via Marine One at 4:26 p.m.