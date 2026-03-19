Watch Live: Senate Committee Debates Markwayne Mullin Nomination to DHS

The Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee debates the nomination of Markwayne Mullin to become the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, March 19.

Mullin testified Wednesday before the committee in a confirmation hearing, clashing with Chairman Rand Paul throughout on what seemed to be personal disagreements between them.

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman broke with other Democrats, signaling his support for Mullin’s confirmation as well as opposing the Democrats blocking funding DHS.