John Fetterman Breaks from Democrats, Backs Markwayne Mullin for DHS Secretary

Americans hated President Joe Biden’s loose borders, Pennsylvania’s Sen. John Fetterman said on Wednesday as he suggested he would confirm Sen. Markwayne Mullin to the homeland security post.

“Americans don’t like chaos,” Fetterman said to Mullin, adding:

America definitely didn’t like the kinds of chaos during the Biden administration at the border. As a Democrat, I was alarmed that there were up to 300,000 encounters at our border once a month… That’s not sustainable, and that’s not manageable, and it’s making it impossible for us to assimilate [migrants].

“My experience with you has been consistent kindness and professionalism,” Fetterman told Mullin, adding, “I’m going to remain with an open mind throughout all this [hearing].”

Fetterman explained why he has broken from his fellow Democrats’ support for chaotic migration. “I refuse to punish and make our nation less secure,” he said, adding:

If you care about immigration, as I deeply do, you can’t possibly provide the American Dream for people when [a population] the size of Pittsburgh [is] showing up at our border once a month. That needs to be brought under control. And that happened [under Donald Trump]. I signed up as a Democrat [for] rounding up all of the criminals and deporting them. I can’t imagine why we can’t all agree with that as well, too. … I grieve for Renee Good, and I agree for Alex Pretti, but I also deeply, deeply grieve for Laken Riley and her family. Now all three were failures of our government there. I was proud to be the sponsor of the Laken Riley bill, because we have to address that. Two things [should] be true here. We [should] have a secure border, and we [should] round up and deport every single criminal in our nation. I can’t imagine why that’s… controversial for anybody.

“I don’t understand why you would shut the entire agency down just because you want those kinds of reforms on ICE that have absolutely no impact on ICE,” he said.