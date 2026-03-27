Kash Patel Praises FBI for ‘Overall Crime’ Being Down in Memphis

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel praised FBI officials in Memphis, Tennessee, for their work resulting in a decrease in “overall crime.”

In a script of an internal Weekly Watch video obtained by Breitbart News, Patel shared that on Monday he joined President Donald Trump and “members of the administration” to celebrate the work of the Memphis Safe Task Force.

“Thanks to our teams on the ground and the interagency partnerships, overall crime is down an amazing 43% in Memphis — including a 35% drop in homicides, 32% drop in burglary, and 38% drop in sexual assault,” Patel said.

“It’s a sign of what can happen when the world’s best law enforcement teams are put to work,” Patel added. “You all have delivered — and I know there’s more to come.”

WATCH — Turned Around! Trump Says That Before His Admin Intervened Memphis Was U.S. Murder Capital:

Patel also shared that as a result of the FBI Cincinnati’s Operation Box Cutter, “six Chinese citizens and two China-based pharma companies were indicted for selling fentanyl precursors to be smuggled into” the United States.

They had also formed “an alliance with a Mexican drug cartel,” Patel added.

“This follows our historic visit to Beijing with counterparts in November — involving breakthrough cooperation to make it happen,” Patel said. “Thanks to those efforts, this FBI is crushing the plague of fentanyl across America.”

Patel also praised the FBI’s Kansas City team for having “arrested 101 people on a variety of charges” and for having “recovered 141 firearms,” as well as cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana during Operation Spring Cleaning.

FBI officials in Tampa, Florida, were reported to have also “announced two indictments of an individual and his family member for allegedly planting an explosive device at MacDill Air Force Base,” Patel shared, adding that “one subject is already in custody,” while another “will soon be brought to justice.”