The Trump administration launched an OnlyFarms website that highlights the administration’s agricultural accomplishments and how American farmers have been helped.

The name is described as being “a deliberate play on the adult website OnlyFans,” according to the New York Post. The website, which can be reached at OnlyFarms.gov, is also reported to have “a searchable map where users can click on their state to see the average amount they’ve saved”:

While less sexy than its more popular counterpart, OnlyFarms includes a searchable map where users can click on their state to see the average amount they’ve saved due to Trump’s farming agenda.

On Friday, President Donald Trump “announced steps meant to ease some of the burdens” that the agricultural industry is facing due to his “global tariff scheme” and the ongoing war with Iran, according to the outlet.

Among the steps Trump announced was a Small Business Administration (SBA) “loan program that will increase guarantees to 90% for lenders who work with small businesses in the agricultural industry,” according to the outlet.

The OnlyFarms website highlights how Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill (OBBB) “made the virtual elimination of the death tax permanent, benefiting more than 2 million family farms.”

According to the website, “the OBBB’s increased Section 179 small business expensing limits allow farmers to immediately write off new equipment and land improvements, freeing up capital for growth.”

The website also highlights how the Trump administration “has delivered over $40 billion in direct assistance” to farmers and ranchers in the United States.

“This includes $12 billion in economic assistance through the Farmer Bridge Assistance (FBA) program,” the website says.