Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Investment Forum in Florida

President Donald Trump speaks at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Miami, Florida, on Friday, March 27.
The president will deliver remarks following Senate Republicans passing a stop-gap DHS funding bill, without providing immigration enforcement funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).
Trump spoke earlier Friday about at an event celebrating American farmers and funding provided by his administration to support them.
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