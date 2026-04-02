Exclusive: Melania Trump Facilitates Fourth Round of Family Reunifications Between Russia, Ukraine

First Lady Melania Trump has facilitated a fourth round of family reunifications in the Russia-Ukraine war as six Ukrainian children currently in Russia will return to their families, Breitbart News can exclusively report.

Breitbart News was the first to learn Thursday morning of the first lady’s latest advancement in reunification efforts of children who were separated from their families during the ongoing war.

“Reunifying children with their loved ones in this region of the world remains one of the most important global issues today,” the first lady said in a statement. “I am encouraged that both sides remain committed to ongoing cooperation, raising the safety and well-being of children above this abhorrent war.”

Additionally, a seventh child will be reunited with their family in Ukraine later this month, according to a press release first obtained by Breitbart News.

The first lady and her authorized representative remain engaged with Ukrainian and Russian officials, working to identify individuals who have been displaced during the war and reunite them with their families.

A source told Breitbart News that talks between the first lady and her representative and top Ukrainian and Russian officials to expand reunifications beyond this latest one remain ongoing and are being conducted in good faith.

The first lady told Breitbart News late last month that discussions are taking place solely and directly among herself, her authorized representative, and top Ukrainian and Russian officials.

“To date, all communications and engagements relating to this matter have been conducted exclusively by my duly authorized representative and me, directly with Ukrainian and Russian officials,” she said at the time.

“No other communications or outreach to either party have been made by any third party on my behalf,” she added.

Breitbart News first reported last month that this latest reunification was on the horizon. The first lady announced the first round of reunifications back in October, with the most recent before Thursday’s announcement coming on February 12.

Her advancements have been a rare, tangible bright spot in peace efforts in the four-year-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine.