Exclusive: First Lady Debunks Belarusian President’s False Claim That She Reached Out to Him for Assistance to Reach Putin

First lady Melania Trump tells Breitbart News that Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s claim that she sought his assistance in efforts to reunify Ukrainian and Russian children with their families is false and baseless.

The first lady issued a statement to Breitbart News on Sunday, following Lukashenko’s recent claim, and stressed that any communications on reunification matters have been strictly between her, her authorized representative, and top Russian and Ukrainian officials.

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“Mr. Lukashenko’s claim that I solicited his assistance in connection with efforts to reunify Ukrainian and Russian children with their families is false and without basis,” she said. “To date, all communications and engagements relating to this matter have been conducted exclusively by my duly authorized representative and me, directly with Ukrainian and Russian officials.”

“No other communications or outreach to either party have been made by any third party on my behalf,” she added.

Lukashenko claimed on Friday that the first lady had “passed me a list of kids, who are allegedly lost in Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine” and requested it be passed along to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, the first lady and her authorized representative have been working directly with Putin and his team on the Russian side and top Ukrainian officials on the other side, a source familiar with the talks told Breitbart News. No one else is involved in the discussions.

The source emphasized that there has been neither outreach to Lukashenko on the first lady’s behalf nor a solicitation of a third-party intermediary to assist in going to Lukashenko on her behalf.

Since October, the first lady has facilitated three rounds of reunifications of Russian and Ukrainian children with their families amid the war between the nations, with the most recent announcement coming on February 12.

The first lady and her representative have been in touch with Putin’s team and the Ukrainian team for a fourth reunification, which will begin in early April, the source said. All three parties have been in negotiations to facilitate and expand reunifications, in addition to the fourth coming next month, and the talks have been positive and in good faith.

The first lady’s success on the reunification front has served as a rare tangible result toward peace in the four-year-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine.