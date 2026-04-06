The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is pleading with the sanctuary jurisdiction of Suffolk County, New York, to ensure that an illegal alien, accused of attempted murder on Gilgo Beach, is not released from jail back into the community.

Ruben Guanipa Ramirez, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, has been indicted in Suffolk County on second-degree attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed a man, including trying to slit his throat, on February 28.

Police also say they found rope, duct tape, kitchen knives, and a box cutter in Ramirez’s vehicle. Ramirez remains held in jail on bond while awaiting another hearing on April 29.

ICE officials are now asking Suffolk County law enforcement to make sure they are notified if Ramirez is released from jail at any time.

“Ruben Guanipa Ramirez is a dangerous criminal illegal alien who violently stabbed his victim and attempted to slit his throat,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said:

ICE lodged an arrest detainer requesting Long Island not release this attempted murder from jail without notifying ICE. We need more state and local law enforcement to work with ICE to get criminals out of our neighborhoods. This attempted murderer will never be loose on American streets again. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS has unleashed ICE to target dangerous criminal illegal aliens, like Ruben Guanipa Ramirez, to put the safety of Americans first. [Emphasis added]

ICE officials confirmed that Ramirez is an illegal alien after having arrived in the United States in June 2019 on a B-2 tourist visa, but he overstayed the visa when he failed to depart the U.S. in December 2019.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.