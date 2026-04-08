The campaign manager for the U.S. Senate bid of Rep. Andy Barry (R-KY) has been removed from his position after a major Breitbart News exclusive revealed he is a raging with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

Blake Gober, Barr’s campaign manager since January, was terminated after the explosive Breitbart News report.

“We parted ways with Blake last week,” Barr campaign spokesman Alex Bellizzi said in a statement to the Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper.

Barr’s closeness with former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the outgoing senator whose seat Barr and the other candidates are running to replace, has been a central focus of the election. Barr, whose support for open borders and amnesty has also been a focus of the campaign, has called McConnell his “mentor” even though Barr is an adult man. Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has also been particularly close with McConnell, while businessman Nate Morris has decidedly run against the McConnell machine in Kentucky.

The author of the story in the newspaper, Austin Horn, wrote that Gober was fired after the Breitbart News story.

“Criticism of Gober from many on the right came after a report from Breitbart, a conservative outlet that has boosted Morris, about several posts on X, formerly Twitter, criticizing Trump,” Horn wrote.

The explosive Breitbart News investigation uncovered years and years of Trump hatred from the man Barr picked as his campaign manager. Dating back to before the 2016 election and carrying through until just before the 2024 election—when he changed his mind and finally did end up voting for Trump—Gober spent the better part of nearly a decade nonstop trying to deter the president and move the Republican Party back to a party dominated by globalists like George W. Bush.

Since Barr fired Gober over this particular story and these revelations, there are several questions that remain unanswered from the first story that Breitbart News published on this.

As Breitbart News reported last week in that original story, several questions that Barr himself refuses to answer include:

Did you vet Blake Gober before you hired him?

Were you aware of all these Never Trump declarations from the man you named campaign manager when you hired him? If so, why did you do so? If not, why should voters trust you to represent them in the U.S. Senate if you cannot vet your own staff?

Do you agree with Mr. Gober’s various pledges to oppose President Trump at every turn for years on end?

Are there other people on your campaign staff or in your office staff who have pledged allegiance to the #NeverTrump movement? If so, who? If not, how do you know that? What processes have you conducted to vet the others?

Have you informed President Trump about these various comments from your campaign manager or are you hiding this information from the president?

All of the posts in question were public on Gober’s social media accounts when Barr hired Gober and when Breitbart News reported the story on his Trump Derangement Syndrome.

So either Barr knew and was okay with that content when he hired Gober, or Barr demonstrated he did not conduct the most basic vetting of senior staff—a major flaw for a politician, and perhaps even more disqualifying than if he had known and decided he was okay with the content of Gober’s messages at the time of his hiring until such time as Breitbart News unearthed the messages when Barr reversed course and terminated Gober.