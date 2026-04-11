Nolte: Police Called on Democrat Governor Candidate Amy Acton’s 2019 Drunken Rage Episode

Amy Acton, the Democrat frontrunner for Ohio’s gubernatorial primary, had a drunken meltdown in 2019 that involved the police.

At the time, the 60-year-old Acton was the director of Ohio’s Department of Health for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine — the lone Democrat in his cabinet.

Per the police report, at 9:45 p.m. in August of 2019, Acton pulled a mirror off the wall, “shattering the glass” when she “became upset” because she felt her husband “was antagonizing her.”

Far-left NBC News adds that she “told officers she had been drinking, had taken an unknown amount of prescription drugs, and was about to drive away in her car before her husband, who also told police he had been drinking, talked her out of it.”

A medic was also dispatched to their home. Per the police report, the medic told Acton she should go to the hospital. Acton refused.

The Acton campaign is spinning the incident this way:

Her campaign on Friday disputed and sought to clarify several elements of the police report. Acton and her husband had returned home from dinner, where she had one drink, according to the campaign’s written response for this article. During a “verbal disagreement regarding her long work hours,” Acton “bumped into a wall hanging which fell,” the campaign said. She then went to bed and was asleep when police arrived, according to the campaign.

They added that she was not “intoxicated” that night.

Come on, the police got involved. We don’t know who called the police, but police involvement makes this sound like a little more than some yelling and a bump up against the wall. And the medic’s involvement? And the medic suggested she go to the hospital?

DeWine’s office says he knew nothing about this until now. “The Governor holds his staff to the highest standards of conduct,” the governor’s spokesman said in a statement to NBC. “Given that the allegations in the report are deeply troubling, Governor DeWine would have expected Dr. Acton to have, primary at that time, promptly disclosed this to him, and he is very disappointed that it did not occur.”

So, what’s going on here? Why would the corrupt corporate media report on this when it supposedly hurts a Democrat?

Easy answer…

Acton will almost certainly win the primary, and NBC wants to control the exposure of this scandal now instead of it coming out in the general election.

Vivek Ramaswamy is the frontrunner to face Acton in the general, so better that NBC release this scandal now than wait for the Ramaswamy camp to do it weeks out from Election Day.

All things being the same, if Acton were the Republican candidate, NBC never would have run this in the primary. Being the left-wing super PAC that it is, NBC would’ve waited until October.

Remember this: Everything the corporate media do is to protect the Democrat Party. That’s why NBC is cleaning Acton’s closet out now.

That’s also why the media just took down Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).