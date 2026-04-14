Exclusive — Sen. Rick Scott: We Must ‘Get Rid of the Filibuster’

It is crucial to “get rid of the filibuster” in order to get stuff done legislatively, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said during a Tuesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Scott discussed the frustrations many Republicans are having as Congress is seemingly unable to pass key legislation or — in the very least, a budget — despite having the White House as well as majorities in the House and Senate.

Pointing to his executive experience, Scott gave a brief overview of his background serving as the governor of Florida from January 2011 to January 2019. At the time, he ran on issues related to the state’s finances.

“Florida had not balanced its budget but once in 40 years. You know, states don’t generally balance their budget. They just borrow more money. That’s balancing it. And so I balance the budget. They’re shocked. I mean, wait a minute, we’re what? We have a deficit. You’ve got to spend more money, borrow more money, tax some more. So, no, I’m not gonna do any of those things,” he said.

“And so we balance the budget every year,” he said, noting they paid of one-third of the state’s debt and “completely changed the Florida economy.”

Now Scott has been in Congress for seven years, describing it as “frustrating” in comparison to his work getting money issues in order on the state level. While candidates for the House or Senate may run on fiscal responsibility, Scott explained that it is easier said than done.

“The debt of this country has gone up $21 trillion in seven years. We’re running $2 trillion year deficits. And so while people might campaign on watching the dollars, voting for it — it’s a lot of work. So it’s been frustrating,” the senator said.

“Somebody said yesterday, ‘Do you, do you want to pay for it?’ I said, ‘If it’s something we’re spending money on, I want to pay for it.’ I mean, I said, ‘I’m a business guy, and I’ve, you know, and I don’t like personal debt,'” he explained, noting he has never had personal debt other than his home.

“And, you know, I build businesses, so I have debt there, but, but we try to get back to normal life here, and we’re in charge,” he said, concluding, “So now the only way we’re gonna get this done is we’ve got to get rid of the filibuster.”

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