Sen. Jim Banks Blocks Bob Mueller Resolution, ‘Clear Political Potshot’ Against Trump

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) blocked a resolution honoring Robert Mueller Tuesday, accusing Democrats of neglecting issues like funding the government to instead resurrect the Russia collusion hoax.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) attempted to pass the resolution by unanimous consent, but Banks objected, stating Democrats should instead work to fund the Department of Homeland Security — which has been shut down for 59 days and counting — ensure TSA agents are paid, and protect election integrity by passing the SAVE America Act.

“This resolution adds fuel to a fire that really burned out a long time ago,” Banks said from the Senate floor. “It’s just another political hit job at President [Donald] Trump, and I’m not going to go along with it today.”

A former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director, Mueller died in March at 81.

But he became best known for his role as special counsel into the Russia collusion hoax investigation regarding Russia allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and now-President Trump.

Accusing Democrats of “bringing, yet again, another resolution that’s a clear political pot shot against President Trump,” Banks objected to Durbin’s efforts to pass the resolution without a full Senate vote.

“Democrats are more interested today in rehashing their failed attempt to delegitimize the 2016 election a decade ago than in bettering our great country,” he said, insisting that “the reputation of Robert Mueller is a mixed bag, and the end result of the Mueller investigation that [Durbin] just talked about was a farce.”

Banks continued:

What’s always remained constant is that Democrats just can’t accept that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 fair and square. Ten years after that historic victory, Democrats are still complaining about it and advancing their Russian collusion hoax. Democrats know that the Russian collusion hoax was their attempt to undermine President Trump. They knew, and they know now that it’s been debunked time and time again.

The Mueller investigation was meant to stop President Trump and derail his agenda that he was elected by the American people to advance in 2016, and it was very costly to the American people and to this great country. Robert Mueller will always be intertwined with the Russian collusion hoax that greatly damaged this country.

Durbin, seeming to anticipate Republican opposition, stressed that Mueller was “a lifelong Republican, a lifelong Republican,” noting Mueller was praised by Republican President George W. Bush — neglecting to mention Bush himself is notorious for opposing Trump and his America First agenda.

“While my colleagues and I have spent many years debating the merits of the Mueller report, his work on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, and throughout his time at DOJ, DOJ and FBI demonstrate true character, hard work, courage, honesty, professionalism and a dedication to our Constitution,” Durbin said.

Banks wasn’t buying it.

Durbin said he was “disappointed” by Banks’ “unusual” action to stop the Senate from honoring a man “who protected our national security with his life and for decades served a call to public service.”

“My colleague is objecting for one reason only, President Donald Trump despises Robert Mueller and his memory because Trump’s own administration appointed Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election,” Durbin said, rejoicing in the many indictments and other lives ruined through Mueller’s lawfare.

Durbin also blasted Trump for rejoicing when Mueller died.

“Robert Mueller just died,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after Mueller’s passing. “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Mueller was appointed special counsel by Trump-nominated Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself on the advice of Department of Justice attorneys due to his leading role in Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Bradley Jaye is Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.