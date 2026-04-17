The White House is working with all relevant agencies to investigate unusual circumstances around several American scientists with knowledge of U.S. secrets – some of whom have either died or gone missing – and “identify any potential commonalities that may exist,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt assured on Friday.

Earlier this week, a reporter asked Leavitt about ten American scientists – who reportedly had access to classified nuclear or aerospace material – who have either gone missing or died since 2024. At the time, she said she would look into it, and on Friday, she provided an update, confirming the White House is on it, investigating to see if there are any established patterns.

“In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President Trump’s commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist,” she announced.

Leavitt assured, “No stone will be unturned in this effort, and the White House will provide updates when we have them.”

The disappearance of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland, 68, is one of the latest instances, adding to this disturbing trend. McCasland was heavily involved in advanced aerospace research at the Pentagon and “once commanded the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” per CNN.

He disappeared after walking out of his home in Albuquerque on February 27, leaving his phone and glasses behind. His wallet and a .38-caliber revolver were not found at the home, however. He had reportedly said he was experiencing “mental fog” before his disappearance.

Other missing individual include aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza, who disappeared on a hike last year; Steven Garcia – a “government contractor tied to the Kansas City National Security Campus” per Fox – who disappeared after leaving his home last year; Melissa Casias, an administrative employee at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, who disappeared last year; as well as Anthony Chavez, another Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, who also went missing last year.

When asked about these cases, Trump said, “I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half.”