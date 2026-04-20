Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested illegal aliens convicted of rape, child sexual abuse, and kidnapping, among other violent crimes, Breitbart News has learned.

“Over the weekend, the heroic men and women of ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for some of the worst crimes imaginable, including sex trafficking, child rape, and kidnapping,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement.

Among those illegal aliens arrested are Walter Perez-Avila of Guatemala and Miguel Lopez-Jimenz of Mexico. Perez-Avila was previously convicted of rape in Brooklyn, New York, while Lopez-Jimenz has been convicted of sexual assault on a child and human trafficking for sexual servitude in Larimer County, Colorado.

Similarly, ICE agents arrested Charles Amofa of Ghana, Nava Kumar Tupili of India, and Ruben Cabrera-Saucedo of Mexico.

Amofa was previously convicted of sexual solicitation of a minor, kidnapping, attempted second-degree sexual offense, and fourth-degree sexual contact in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Tupili has been convicted of accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime in Wayland, Michigan, while Cabrera-Saucedo was previously convicted of kidnapping in Laredo, Texas.

Other illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents over the weekend include:

Oluwasegun Faruk Sanni, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria, convicted for second-degree sexual assault in Rhode Island. Starlin Jose Batista, a criminal illegal alien from The Dominican Republic, convicted for armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a correctional institution guard in Essex County, Massachusetts. Herberth Orellana-Ventura, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault – physical menacing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Hubert Perez-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon – serious injury in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. Jose Zuniga-Escalante, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault – bodily injury in Harris County, Texas. Daniel Jesus Piedra-Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for larceny, battery, and conspiracy to commit robbery, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dave Casagrande-Zambrano, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for robbery in New York, New York. Alvaro Estrada-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Samir Alejandro Flores-De Leon, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for forgery and theft by deception in Nassau County, New York.

“ICE law enforcement never takes a day off — even on the weekends — from removing criminal illegal aliens from American communities,” Bis said. “If you see an ICE law enforcement officer, thank them for removing these heinous criminals from our country.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.