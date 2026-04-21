Watch Live: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies Before Congress

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday, April 21.

Kennedy testified before multiple committees last week, clashing often with Democrats attacking his work at HHS.

Watch: “Just Making Stuff Up”: RFK Jr. Pushes Back After Democrat Tries to Pin Outrageous Claim on Him

Watch: “Hopefully It’ll Go Viral for Her”: Democrat Goes BALLISTIC Attacking RFK Jr.

Watch: RFK Jr. Rips Unhinged Dem: People Scream When They Don’t Have Much to Say

RFK Jr. joined President Donald Trump for the signing of an executive order accelerating the use of psychedelics for treating depression and PTSD on Saturday.