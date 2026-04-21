Watch Live: Senate Investigates Biden Admin’s ‘Arctic Frost’ Attempt to Get Trump

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on “Arctic Frost,” the investigation by former Special Counsel Jack Smith under the Biden regime of Donald Trump and his allies, on Tuesday, April 21.

“Arctic Frost” was a wide-ranging investigation into then-candidate Trump, members of his administration, campaign team, and even Republican members of Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed last year that Smith had subpoenaed phone records of sitting Republican members of the House and Senate, and anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg ordered AT&T not to reveal to congressmembers that their data had been accessed by prosecutors.