UK-Born Navy Veteran Charged over Series of Atlanta-area Shootings Dies in Jail

A UK-born man charged over a series of deadly shootings in DeKalb County, Georgia, that claimed the lives of three people, including a DHS employee who was walking her dog, died in jail Tuesday night.

AP reports Olaolukitan Adon Abel was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials performed lifesaving measures on the 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, but he was later pronounced dead.

The official cause of death has not been determined, but officials don’t suspect foul play, according to the office. Officials are conducting an internal review.

Adon Abel was accused of killing Prianna Weathers, 31, and DHS auditor Lauren Bullis, 40, in last week’s attack, as Breitbart News reported.

Authorities had also been seeking an additional murder charge for Tony Mathews, 49, who was injured in the attack and died Sunday, the AP report sets out.

Adon Abel’s roommates told AP shortly before the shootings, he got in an intense argument over the air conditioning in their home and stormed out. He lived with six others in separate units of the home.

The United Kingdom native was granted fast track U.S. citizenship in 2022 during the Biden administration while serving in the U.S. Navy and stationed in the San Diego area.

The deceased lived with six others in separate units of a home listed on PadSplit, a platform offering low-cost shared housing.