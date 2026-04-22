Nolte: Former WaPo Editor Marty Baron Finally Admits to Biden Decline Cover-Up

Marty Baron, the left-wing extremist who ran the Washington Post into the “Democracy Dies in Darkness” ditch between 2013 and 2021, has finally admitted the corporate media engaged in a cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s blatantly obvious mental and physical decline.

During an address at something called the Peter F. Collier Awards for Ethics in Journalism at New York University, Baron slipped this in between his attacks on President Trump:

Each of us probably can point to other instances where we went astray. Here’s one to think about: Did we live up to our truth-seeking mission early this decade as we saw Joe Biden struggling cognitively and physically while holding the most powerful position on earth? I don’t believe we did. Did some among us shy from aggressively exploring his intellectual acuity and physical health for fear of aiding Donald Trump’s campaign and alienating loyal readers, viewers and listeners? My guess is yes. If so, would that be an ethical breakdown in our profession? Again, I’d say yes. One thing is for sure: Our credibility was damaged. [emphasis added]

It was a helluva lot more than “shy[ing] away from aggressively exploring his intellectual acuity.” The media actively engaged in the “Biden Is Sharp as a Tack Hoax” and then demonized anyone who questioned President Autopen’s obvious decline.

No word on whether or not the esteemed Marty Baron has or will ever address his role in much of this:

This is typical of the corrupt media. These serial liars always do this. After it matters, they kinda-sorta-perhaps own up to it, and then promise a change that they have no intent on making.

One thing we should all thank Marty for is his invaluable aid in destroying the Washington Post. His corrupt jihad against Trump during the president’s first term was only rivaled by CNN, and just like it turned CNN into a ratings ghost town and national punchline, Baron’s 24/7 Russia Collusion Hoaxing, and the like, has gutted the Post into what it is today, which is basically a left-wing blog.

In the wake of Baron’s dishonest and unethical rule, the Post has lost hundreds of millions of dollars, resulting in hundreds of layoffs and a place of disgrace and infamy with any Normal Person who believes in truth and the ideals of journalism.

Those of us who hate the legacy media owe Marty a huge thanks. What he did to aid and abet the destruction of the Washington Post was truly invaluable.