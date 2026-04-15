Olaolukitan Adon Abel was arrested Monday in connection with various shootings, including two murders, in DeKalb County, Georgia.

FOX News’ Bill Melugin noted that Abel “is a national of the United Kingdom who was naturalized into a US citizen during the Biden administration in 2022.”

In live, on-air reporting, FOX News noted that Abel has a “long history of violent felonies.”

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that the shootings occurred Monday. The first was discovered shortly before 1:00 a.m. “outside the Checkers on Wesley Chapel Road” in DeKalb County where a woman with gunshot wounds was found and transported to the hospital, where she died.

At 2:00 a.m. a homeless man was shot in Brookhaven. The man was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The next shooting occurred around 6:50 a.m. and resulted in 40-year-old Lauren Bullis being killed. Melugin pointed out that Bullis “was a DHS employee who worked in the DHS Office of the Inspector General.”

The charges against Abel include “two counts of malice murder… aggravated assault… and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.