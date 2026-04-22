Mexican Pyramid Mass Shooter Deemed ‘Lone Wolf,’ Alleged Columbine Copycat

Authorities are labelling Monday’s mass shooting near Mexico City as a lone wolf attack that killed one Canadian woman and injured over a dozen other victims, including six U.S. citizens. New information from the crime scene also points to the shooter attempting to pay homage to the 1999 Columbine mass shooting which took place in the United States.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the shooting took place on Monday morning, when Julio Cesar Jasso Ramirez arrived at the Sun Pyramid in the Teotihuacan archeological site and began shooting into the crowd using a 38 caliber revolver. The gunmen also carried a black knife and a bag with additional bullets.

New information released during a news conference by Mexico’s government revealed that after firing into the crowd, Jasso had a brief clash with Mexican police forces, where he was reportedly injured in the leg in an exchange of gunfire, and allegedly killed himself shortly after. The gunman arrived to the site in an Uber and is believed to have acted alone, authorities revealed.

The official information points to 13 victims having been injured in the attack, with seven of them being from gunshots, while six others were injured after falling from the pyramid while trying to avoid being shot. Six of the victims have been identified as U.S. citizens, three from Colombia, one from the Netherlands, one from Russia, one from Brazil, and one from Canada.

According to Cristobal Castaneda Castillo, Mexico City’s Public Security Secretary, the shooting is not tied to organized crime. He claimed that the ongoing investigation points to the shooter having a history of psychological issues and having been influenced by mass shootings in other countries.

Local reports revealed that Jasso had been wearing a t-shirt with the words “Disconnect and Self Destruct,” which is a reference to the 1999 Columbine shooting. Local news outlets also claimed that at the scene of the shooting, authorities found an AI photograph that showed the gunman with the two shooters from that case.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.