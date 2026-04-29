Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has revealed that his home was targeted in a firebombing attack in the latest example of political violence directed towards the Brexit leader.

While the world was once again forced to hold its collective breath on Saturday evening as an attempted assassin sought to slay U.S. President Donald Trump, the safety of populists throughout the West has become an increasing concern.

Over the pond in Britain, longtime Trump ally Nigel Farage has long faced acts of political violence, including all too frequent assaults, including from people throwing cement and milkshakes. Last year, an Afghan illegal migrant was also convicted of threatening to kill the Brexit boss in a series of menacing TikTok videos.

Perhaps most concerning of all was an attack on his home last year, which Mr Farage has hitherto kept quiet. Speaking to The Telegraph this week, the Reform leader revealed that last year a petrol incendiary device was pushed through the letterbox of his house in a firebombing attack.

“It was an outright arson attempt. I wasn’t at home at the time, but when I came back and opened the door, I found the damage. Luckily, it had burned itself out in the porch, and we think maybe the perpetrators were disturbed in the act. The police were all over it. They did their best, but there are no suspects so far,” he told the broadsheet.

Mr Farage said that the attack happened shortly before a string of arson attacks against cars and properties tied to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

However, unlike the Prime Minsiter, the Reform leader chose to keep the attack on his home private for fear of encouraging copycat attacks, as had previously occurred with other forms of violence against him.

Mr Farage said that he felt forced to disclose the attack now, given that it was leaked to the press that he had received a multimillion-pound gift from Reform UK mega donor Christopher Harborne prior to becoming an MP to pay for private security.

“I would rather not be discussing any of this, but I am having to because someone has got hold of material about my private finances, which is outrageous, and which I believe was illegally obtained,” the Reform leader said.

Harborne, a Thai-based cryptocurrency billionaire, is said to have given Mr Farage £5 million, in addition to donating over £12 million to the Reform party.

The personal donation to the Brexit boss was made by Harborne in 2024, before Farage came out of retirement to run for parliament, meaning that the gift was never declared as a political contribution. Harborne was reportedly with Farage when the Brexit boss was hit with a milkshake in 2019 and had become concerned over his lack of security.

“This money was given to me so that I would be safe and secure for the rest of my life,” Farage said. “I have tried and failed in the past to get security funded by the Home Office, and I don’t think the state will ever help me. I’m very much on my own and will be for the rest of my life, and I have to face up to that grim reality. Christopher is an ardent supporter who is deeply concerned for my safety.”

However, both the Conservative and Labour parties have attempted to claim that Mr Farage may have broken parliamentary ethical codes by failing to declare the gift, the BBC reported.

The leak of financial information comes just days before critical local elections across the United Kingdom, in which Farage’s Reform UK party is tipped to make major gains as the two establishment parties continue to fade in popularity among voters.

Mr Farage predicted this week that Reform will deliver a “crushing” defeat for Labour in its industrial heartlands which will ultimately force Prime Minister Starmer to resign from his post.