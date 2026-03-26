Trump Calls for Termination of Filibuster: ‘When Is Enough, Enough for Our Republican Senators’

President Donald Trump has had “enough” of Democrats and Republicans negotiating Department of Homeland Security funding and the SAVE America Act as he calls for the termination of the filibuster.

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday morning to call for the GOP to end the filibuster, stressing that Democrats will nuke it as soon as they have the opportunity.

“When is ‘enough, enough’ for our Republican Senators,” the president asked. “There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance.”

“TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again. Also, add the complete, all five items, SAVE AMERICA ACT items. Go for the Gold!!!” he added.

In a post that followed shortly after, Trump said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would be inclined to make a deal if he believed Republicans would lift the filibuster if he did not negotiate:

Chuck Schumer, a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats, will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn’t, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they should do whether he makes a deal or not!!!

The SAVE America Act would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, voter ID, do away with universal mail-in ballots with exceptions for disability, illness, travel, or military reasons, and codify protections on women’s sports and a ban on transgender surgeries for children.

Meanwhile, negotiations on DHS funding continue as wait times at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lines have spiked sharply amid the DHS’s ongoing funding shortfall. The latest Republican offer to fund DHS except for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removal operations has failed to draw the support of staunch conservatives and Democrats alike, while Democrats’ latest offer, which includes ICE restrictions, has been rejected by Republicans.