An Alabama 15-year-old is receiving potentially life-saving treatment in Los Angeles, California, for stage four bone cancer after the Trump administration heard his story and decided to step in.

Will Roberts posted a video to his mother’s Facebook page on April 22, asking President Donald Trump and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to help him in any way possible, the New York Post reported.

“I’ve been fighting osteosarcoma for the last 16 months. It’s a very, very, very deadly and very hard-to-treat bone cancer,” he said in the video, before asking any viewers with connections to the White House to help.

“My chemos are just not working, and I’ve been fighting it for a little bit now, January of 2025. And not much is working,” he continued, noting that his mom has been considering experimental interventions.

“We’ve tried basically everything there is, and we’re getting toward the end of the road, and I need help,” he said.

WATCH:

Ric Myers, an Alabama real estate developer and oil tycoon, saw the video and passed it along to President Trump, AL.com reported.

The video made its way across the administration, including first lady Melania Trump, Secretary Kennedy, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator. Oz was able to put the family in contact with the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica, which offers “innovative clinical trials and experimental treatments to offer hope for those facing hard-to-treat cancers,” according to the report.

Will flew across the U.S. for treatment and thanked everyone who supported him for helping him travel to California.

“Man, y’all care so much for me to get this drug and I appreciate it so much,” he said in a video posted to Facebook.

WATCH:

Will is supposed to undergo three treatment sessions per week, each lasting 30 minutes, as he fights the aggressive form of cancer.

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the extremely costly treatments. The campaign had raised more than $671,000 of its $750,000 goal by Wednesday afternoon.

The treatments are expected to cost the family $500,000, the Daily Mail reported. The family said they have also already spent $100,000 on travel and other medical expenses.

Will’s mother said on Monday that she is very thankful to everyone who has helped her family.

“We didn’t come to California for comfort. We came for a chance but what we’ve found here… between the people, the doors that have opened, and the peace we’ve felt walking through them that it’s been so much more than that,” she said.

“And if there’s one thing I know for sure today…We are exactly where we are supposed to be and I have hope,” she continued.