An illegal alien has been sentenced to less than five years in prison after violently attacking a woman with a boxcutter and raping her in a ditch in Bloomington, Indiana.

In September 2024, prosecutors say, illegal alien Rodrigo Curiel approached a woman, who had just left a nearby gas station after purchasing a drink, from behind and threw her into a ditch where he threatened to kill her with a boxcutter.

When the woman tried to dial 911, she says Curiel grabbed her phone. Curiel then raped the woman while holding her down in the ditch.

Last month, Curiel pleaded guilty to felony rape in an agreement that saw three counts of rape with a weapon, strangulation, and escape all dropped. Curiel was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for the rape.

Curiel had additionally been charged with child solicitation after he was arrested for the rape. Police said they found sexual exploitation of a child under 14 years old in Curiel’s phone. In the child solicitation case, Curiel was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, but the sentence was suspended.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.