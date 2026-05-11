An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, is accused of raping his deceased girlfriend’s underage daughter, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed.

Wualter Jesus Travieso Soto, an illegal alien from Venezuela, was arrested in Flathead County, Montana, in February and charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent with a child under 16 years old as well as strangulation of a partner or family member.

According to police, Soto’s girlfriend died in a car crash in 2024 and her three children were subsequently left in his care despite his having no relation to them. In May 2025, police received a tip from the deceased woman’s sister, who allegedly found photos and videos on Soto’s phone of him kissing the eldest daughter.

The deceased woman’s aunt got custody of the three children and that is when the girl told police Soto had raped her on several occasions and, at one point, choked her.

Soto was only able to go to Montana because of the Biden administration’s catch and release policy, carried out by Alejandro Mayorkas. Under that policy, Soto was released into the United States interior after illegally crossing the border in 2023.

“This monster repeatedly raped the child of his dead girlfriend,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

He now faces felony charges of sexual intercourse without consent with a child under 16. He would not be in this country in the first place if it weren’t for the Biden Administration’s disastrous catch and release policies that allowed him into our country. ICE is asking officials in Montana to turn this perverted criminal over to ICE custody so that we can get him off our streets and out of our country. With cooperation from our local partners, we will ensure this predator never harms another innocent child. [Emphasis added]

Soto remains in Flathead County custody and ICE agents have lodged a detainer against him so that if he is released from local custody, he will be turned over to federal custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.