Los Angeles Republican mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt says he plans to give homeless camps three-weeks’ notice before the handcuffs come out.

“Once you start putting handcuffs on people, watch how many people leave,” Pratt told the All-in Podcast.

“If you let everyone do drugs and do whatever they want and let the criminals make the outside an asylum with no guards — if you let them do that, they’re gonna do that,” he added. Then he laid out the plan:

When I’m mayor, my plan is: First three weeks, signs up across the city. No more nakedness, no more drug use, no more robbing … no more dog abuse. On every sign, on everywhere. So, we’re gonna go around, we’re going to warn everybody: ‘Hey, we’ve got three more weeks of this. Clock’s ticking.’ Just keep telling everyone. Just so people that are aware[.] … They may start leaving. And then when the three weeks — or maybe we’ll even do two weeks, maybe people want it faster — then once we start enforcing the laws, boom, streets will be back.

“You know who else I’m going to bring in?” Pratt continued. The “CDC, because there is medieval diseases in these encampments. They’re not [cleaning] the streets. People are just living in feces and drug use and dogs’ burning bodies. We need these streets cleaned.”

Pratt is taking the Trump approach. All Trump has done to fix crime in Washington, DC, secure the border, and launch his mass deportation program is … enforce the law. What a concept! Unlike every modern Democrat and Republican prior, Trump is taking the attitude of Let’s just fix this shit.

Pratt is doing the same. He’s not New York’s communist mayor, promising all kinds of free stuff he can’t deliver on. Pratt is promising to clean up the streets merely by enforcing the law, and you can bet the police force will be behind him 100 percent. That he can deliver on.

Without saying so, he’s also pointing out how easy it is to fix these problems. While his left-wing opponents get bogged down in housing people who don’t want to be housed and offering treatment to people who don’t want to be treated, Pratt understands that the homeless are not law-abiding families dealing with a missed paycheck. These are craven criminals and degenerate drug addicts. The safety nets are already in place. These people don’t want a safety net. They want to get high and live in filth in public spaces.

People who want help should be given help. These people do not want help. We know that because plenty of help is available to anyone who falls through the cracks. These days, life is sweet on welfare. People on welfare have a home, heating, air conditioning, Netflix, an iPhone, plenty to eat, and free medical care (that includes rehab coverage). Not accepting that help to instead terrorize the streets is a choice.

Pratt is a phenomenally gifted political athlete up against a failed mayor. Let’s just hope that’s enough. I doubt it is, but if Pratt does win, it will be based on an unapologetic conservative message on the issues of law and order, fiscal sanity, and taxpayer abuse.

Where will the homeless go, you ask?

The only correct answer to that question is: That’s their problem.