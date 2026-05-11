A clear majority of Britons think it is time for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to step down in the wake of his disastrous election results, and while he vows to stay on events in Westminster appear on the verge of forcing his hand.

Snap research by pollster YouGov, asking an unusually large sample of nearly 5,000 adults today, finds Britons as a whole are ready to see the Prime Minister go. Asked the question “Do you think Keir Starmer should remain as Labour leader and Prime Minister”, most respondents, at 50 per cent, said he should “Should stand down and be replaced by a new Labour leader and Prime Minister”.

A considerably smaller group — just 29 per cent — said he should stay in the job, with the remainder made up of don’t knows. When looking at a breakdown of support for the Prime Minister by party affiliation his most ardent backers were of course Labour voters, but even among that demographic Starmer couldn’t find a majority in favour of his staying in post, with just 45 per cent of his own voters saying they back remain as PM.

The polling followed shattering election results last week that saw Sir Keir’s Labour party achieve its worst results in a century, being totally wiped out even in deeply red areas it has commanded unquestioningly since the end of the First World War. Despite the clear message from the public at the ballot box and the longstanding understanding that Sir Keir was only still in office to take the fall for the totally foreseeable election losses, the Prime Minister absolutely doubled down on his ministry.

Over the weekend Starmer said far from wanting to eke out a little longer in power, he was planning on a historic ten year reign, and today portrayed his leadership as the country’s best option for avoiding “chaos”.

It is ever more clear that Starmer’s own party colleagues do not agree with his view, however, with Labour on the very verge of open rebellion on Monday evening. Dozens of Labour Members of Parliament have broken cover to call on him to resign and, remarkably, a handful of junior members of government have already resigned.