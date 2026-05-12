State Deptartment Trashes U.N. Migration Pact, Promises ‘Remigration’

Marco Rubio’s Department of State is trashing a globalized pro-migration scheme by the United Nations, and is promising to help migrants’ remigration back home.

“The United States objects to the Global Compact on Migration and U.N. efforts to facilitate replacement migration to the United States and our Western allies,” said a May 11 tweet from the Department of State, adding:

For the citizens of Western nations, mass migration was never safe. It introduced new security threats, imposed financial strains, and undermined the cohesion of our societies… Under President Trump, the State Department will facilitate remigration — not replacement migration.

The rejection of mass migration is a big shift from President Joe Biden’s term, when his deputies carefully and covertly worked with the U.N. Together, they moved almost 10 million culturally distant migrants into Americans’ neighborhoods, workplaces, aid programs, schools, hospitals, jails, and politics.

Biden’s elite-backed displacement migration killed many migrants and many Americans, flatlined the economy, and prompted Americans to elect Trump on a mandate to deport millions of migrants from their nation and society.

Rubio’s department continued:

U.N. agencies systematically facilitated mass migration into America and Europe, even as citizens of these nations called for restrictions on migration. As the American people suffered under an unprecedented wave of mass migration, the U.N. was on the ground [in Central America] pipelining migrants to our southern border. U.N. officials greeted migrants along the route through the deadly Darien [where many migrants died]. U.N.-funded NGOs handed out maps to migrants in route to the U.S. After facilitating mass migration to the United States, U.N. agencies condemned the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Breitbart News carefully covered these developments, including a 2024 meeting to create a “labor neighbors” scheme run by an alliance of progressives and corporate lobbyists. The scheme would have spiked stock values and impoverished millions of Americans by flying many migrants from South America into low-wage jobs throughout the United States and Europe.

Breitbart has also covered the vast white-collar migration from India and China that has pushed millions of American college graduates out of professional jobs since 1990.

Rubio’s rejection of the U.N. global scheme was posted just after the U.N. held its “Second International Migration Review Forum,” where progressive groups lobbied for more funds and legal authority to manage more grandiose migration programs.

“Migration is not a crisis — the crisis is the failure to manage it together, “António Guterres declared in March, adding:

Since the adoption of the Global Compact, many Member States have taken important steps: Expanding regular pathways. Strengthening labour mobility initiatives. Improving search‑and‑rescue. Enhancing data systems. And supporting safer return and reintegration… [States should promote migration] By recognizing [migrants’] qualifications, matching the skills of migrants with labour market needs, and reducing remittance costs — unlocking shared prosperity for countries of origin and destination alike.

States can make progress by “confronting toxic [anti-migration] narratives with evidence, truth, and humanity,” said the Portuguese-born, pro-migration politician.

Back in the United States, the State Department’s social-media messages noted that U.N. pro-migration programs also attacked Europe:

As Europe endured sustained migratory pressure, U.N. officials staffed all ends of the Mediterranean migration route — from the coast of Libya to the shores of the Aegean to the islands of Greece. Then U.N. agencies condemned frontline states who refused to open their borders. While the United Kingdom faced unprecedented illegal boat crossings, U.N. agencies condemned plans for deportations. U.N. officials lobbied aviation regulators to prevent the deportation of migrants — an appalling violation of the UK’s national sovereignty.

There is also much evidence that the U.N.’s pro-migration policies are wrecking the development of poor nations and societies by extracting their human resources for use by U.S. investors. This post-1990 colonialization-like immigration policy has severely damaged nations such as Haiti and Nicaragua.

The investors convert the migrations into Wall Street capital gains via low-wage jobs, low-end apartments, and the arbitrage of U.S. welfare programs such as cash aid delivered to poor people who subsequently buy groceries at major U.S. grocery stores.

A March 2026 study reported that extraction migration has done little to help the migrants’ home countries:

Analysis suggests that on average emigration has had a negative and statistically significant impact on contemporaneous GDP growth across the Latin America and Caribbean region, while remittances (only) partially mitigate that effect. Even analysis of the impact of migration based on a growth accounting approach that allows for the stimulation of human capital in the origin country suggests that most economies see an income gain from migration (only) in the region of between 0–20 percent.

In contrast, Trump has saved many lives by blocking border migration, and he daringly used midnight military force to restart Venezuela’s government and economy for its own people and U.S. investment.

Trump is also trying to reopen Cuba’s oppressive dictatorship — in contrast to Biden’s ruthless policy of extricating poor Cubans to man the third-shift counter of 7-Eleven corner stores and hamburger joints across the fruited plain.