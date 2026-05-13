ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Convicted of Attempting to Murder Police Officer

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien convicted decades ago of attempting to murder a police officer.

“As we observe Police Week, the men and women of ICE law enforcement are removing this illegal alien convicted of attempted murder of a police officer from our communities, so he cannot victimize anymore Americans,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said.

According to ICE officials, Dinh Quy Nguyen first entered the United States in Honolulu, Hawaii, in December 1977. By June 1989, Nguyen was convicted of attempted capital murder of a police officer and burglary.

A federal immigration judge ordered Nguyen deported from the United States in December 1997. That order was reaffirmed in May 1998 by the Board of Immigration Appeals.

In March 2011, Nguyen was transferred into ICE custody, but by June 2011, federal agents were forced to release Nguyen back into the community because Vietnam refused to take him back.

ICE agents arrested Nguyen this month after President Donald Trump removed prior limitations on deportations to Vietnam. Nguyen remains at the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas, pending his deportation.

“This criminal illegal alien from Vietnam was also previously convicted for burglary,” Bis said. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will always stand by our brave ICE law enforcement who put their lives on the line to arrest heinous criminals from American neighborhoods.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.