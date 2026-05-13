Watch Live: COVID Whistleblower Testifies Before Senate

A whistleblower from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee about an alleged COVID-19 coverup on Wednesday, May 13.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who chairs the committee, said that the whistleblower will reveal how the intelligence community hid the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

“CIA scientists concluded that COVID came from a lab leak. Then someone scribbled out their conclusion at 2 am and changed the report,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. “Tomorrow, a whistleblower testifies before my committee. The COVID cover-up is unraveling.”