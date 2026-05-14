Exclusive Poll: Majority Americans Back Trump Policies to Expand Homeownership

A majority of Americans overwhelmingly support the Trump administration’s policies to expand homeownership, according to a poll exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

“Making homes affordable again starts with pro-consumer policies, such as those being pursued by the Trump administration.” Aiden Buzzetti, President of the Bull Moose Project, said in a written statement.

“That means cutting red tape, keeping interest rates low, and making it easier, not harder, for responsible individuals to have access to fair mortgages. The tri-merge credit requirement is a critical tool here. Using three reports means first-time homebuyers can have their history of rental payments included when being assessed for a mortgage, along with less risk for the secondary markets and lower rates all around. This approach expands the American dream for those who have been financially responsible – instead of punishing them for their efforts.”

McLaughlin and Associates, one of Trump’s main polling firms, found likely voters support Trump-backed solutions to the housing crisis. This includes:

78 percent of likely voters support having the Federal Reserve lower interest rates, with only 13 percent who oppose it.

77 percent back reducing red tape and regulations to decrease the cost to build homes, with only 12 percent opposing it.

61 percent support having government-sponsored lenders such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac purchase $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities to lower borrowing costs and make purchasing a home more affordable, with only 18 percent opposing such a move.

The poll follows as President Donald Trump has urged Congress to swiftly pass the ROAD to Housing Act through Congress.

Nine-in-ten voters, or 89 percent, believe it is important for home lenders to have a full and accurate picture of homebuyers’ credit reports to determine an affordable home loan and monthly mortgage. Two-thirds, or 64 percent, say it is “extremely/very” important.

Seventy-nine percent believe that “pulling all three credit reports from the different credit bureaus is the best way to get a full and the most accurate picture to help determine an affordable home loan and mortgage for home buyers.” Only 16 percent disagree.

“Housing is pretty much the one of the major driving forces of, uh, kind of angst among, you know, younger and younger-ish voters,” Anthony Constantini, the policy director of the Bull Moose Project, told Breitbart News in an interview.

A memo for the poll states, “Support for tri-merge translates into voter preference, with a majority (53%) more likely to support a candidate for Congress who favors maintaining the use of all three credit reports to ensure lenders have the most complete and accurate information when determining affordable home loans and interest rates. When voters learn more about tri-merge, 63% are more likely to vote for the candidate for Congress.”

“That’s what we’re seeing in housing. We saw it in immigration. I’m thinking a lot of things where there’s this kind of like ‘fix everything’ switch that you can just push, and a lot of people just don’t want to push it,” Constantini said.

McLaughlin and Associates conducted the survey of 1,200 likely voters between April 22 and 26, and the poll has a 2.8 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence interval.