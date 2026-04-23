Former teacher and Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D), a “Presbyterian seminarian studying to become a pastor,” doubled down on his opposition to displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools during a CNN interview, drawing a sharp rebuke from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is seeking the same Senate seat and currently competing in the Republican primary runoff.

“Federal appeals court ruled that the Texas law does not violate the constitution. Republican Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, your other possible opponent this November, he said, ‘this is a major victory for Texas and our moral values. The Ten Commandments have had a profound impact on our nation, and it’s important that students learn from them every single day.’ What’s your response to Ken Paxton there?” the CNN host asked.

Texas state Talarico replied:

Well, I’m not sure if Ken Paxton is in a place to lecture us on moral values. You know, my granddad was a Baptist preacher in South Texas, and when I was real little, he told me that Christianity is a simple religion — not an easy religion, he would always clarify — but a simple religion, because Jesus gave us two commandments to follow: love God and love neighbor, and there was no exception to that second commandment. My faith teaches me to love my neighbor as myself, not just my neighbors who look like me, not just my neighbors who vote like me, not just my neighbors who pray like me. I’m called to love all of my neighbors the way I love myself. That includes my Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, agnostic, and atheist neighbors. I don’t want anyone forcing their religion down my throats. I certainly don’t want the government forcing a religion down my throat. And so why would I do that to any of my neighbors? In the Texas House of Representatives, I have been a vocal critic of Christian nationalism. I’m a Christian, but I know that the most dangerous form of government is theocracy, because the only thing worse than a tyrant is a tyrant who thinks they’re on a mission from God. And I’ve also been the most vocal defender of the separation of church and state. I was raised to believe that that separation in our First Amendment, in the establishment clause and the Free Exercise Clause, is a sacred boundary that doesn’t just benefit the state, doesn’t just benefit democracy, but it also benefits the church, because when the church gets too cozy with political power, it loses its prophetic voice. So I think this is an unconstitutional decision. I also think it’s a deeply unChristian decision, because we are supposed to be loving all of our neighbors, particularly our neighbors of other faiths.

Paxton responded to Talarico’s remarks, saying, “James Talarico says God commands us to believe in six genders, support late-term abortion, and abuse children by ‘transitioning’ them. He’s completely and totally morally bankrupt.”

Talarico secured the Democrat nomination for U.S. Senate after defeating Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the primary.

Talarico, who during legislative debate over the 2025 Texas law requiring Ten Commandments displays in classrooms said it “does violence to both Christianity and Judaism,” argued, “There are way more than Ten Commandments in the Jewish tradition — 613 mitzvot — and Christianity has its own rich diversity of interpretations. This bill picks and chooses one version, promotes it in public schools, and ignores the beautiful diversity of both faiths. It has no historical basis in American history as a mandate for public education.” He also added, “And let’s talk about the Founding Fathers — I am a lot more religious than some of our Founding Fathers.”

Talarico has also expressed support for Muslim Texans, including backing legislation to add imams to the list of religious officials who can perform marriage ceremonies. In May 2021, he wrote, “Texas has the largest population of Muslims in the country. Today I introduced legislation to add Imams to the list of religious officials who can perform marriage ceremonies in our state. As-salamu alaykum, y’all.” He added, “Thank you to the Muslim activists who helped me write House Bill 2039. Big shout out to @InsiAziz from @EmgageAction\ for testifying at today’s hearing!” He also wrote in 2017, “Proud to stand with our Muslim neighbors today. Texas is big enough for all of us. #NoBanNoWall.”

WATCH — FCC Chairman: James Talarico Faked Censorship on Colbert’s Show Before Primary with Jasmine Crockett:

Talarico has also connected his support for abortion rights to his religious beliefs. In a 2022 church sermon, he said abortion restrictions meant that “every one of our neighbors with a uterus became the property of the state,” adding that “nothing, nothing is more unchristian than that.” He also said, “Our trans community needs abortion care too,” and added, “Defending trans Texans is something we have to do every day at the state capitol.” During a July 2025 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, he said that before “God comes over Mary and we have the Incarnation … God asks for Mary’s consent,” and argued that “creation has to be done with consent” and that “you cannot force someone to create,” which he said was “absolutely consistent with the ministry and life and death of Jesus.”

Meanwhile, Paxton is leading incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in polling for the Republican Senate primary runoff, with a Texas Public Opinion Research poll of 1,225 likely Republican runoff voters conducted April 6–7 finding him ahead 48 percent to 40 percent, with 11 percent undecided, while also showing him leading by 18 points among Latino voters, five points among white voters, and by 69 points among voters aged 18–34, with 58 percent of Republican voters saying he is more aligned with Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda compared to 22 percent for Cornyn and viewing him as more likely to defeat Talarico in a general election matchup.