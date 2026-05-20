Michigan Senate Leader Asks DOJ to Investigate Gretchen Whitmer over Alleged $20 Million Fraud Scheme

Michigan Senate Republican leader Aric Nesbitt asked the Justice Department on Monday to investigate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) over her potential role in a $20 million state fraud scheme.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced 16 felony charges against Fay Beydoun earlier in May. He is accused of misusing $20 million in grant funding that was meant to start a business accelerator.

Nesbitt, who is running for governor, said Beydoun was a political donor and close ally of Whitmer who also allegedly has a close relationship with Nessel.

Nesbitt said, “Michigan deserves a governor who works for everyone in this state, not favored cronies who fund her lifestyle and campaigns. Let me be clear: if the governor is found complicit in this scheme to rob taxpayers, she must be held accountable under the law.”

“We are going to follow the money, uncover the truth, and deliver justice for the taxpayers of this state,” he continued.

Nesbitt urged acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to open an investigation into Whitmer’s possible role in the fraud scheme, noting her relationship with Nessel raises issues of potential conflict of interest.

“Under normal circumstances, state-level authorities should handle such matters,” Nesbitt said to Blanche. “However, Michigan faces a unique crisis of oversight. This relationship creates an inherent conflict of interest that calls into question whether the Michigan attorney general can impartially investigate the governor.”

Whitmer has not commented on the possible investigation yet.