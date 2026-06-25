‘That’s it?!’: Fans Outraged After WNBA Suspends Alyssa Thomas Only 1 Game for Vicious Flagrant Foul on Caitlin Clark

The WNBA has handed down its discipline for Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas’ vicious fist to the throat attack on Caitlin Clark Wednesday night, and fans are not very impressed.

As Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reports, “Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas kneed Clark in the groin several times while Clark was on the ground, even when Clark had already passed the ball off to her teammates, and there was no play near Clark and Thomas. To make matters worse, Thomas then jammed her fist into Clark’s neck as she got up from the floor. Then she kicked at Clark’s legs as she got up and stepped over the Fever star.

“Officials did not call any fouls over the incident with Thomas.”

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On Thursday afternoon, the WNBA announced it handed Thomas a Flagrant 2 penalty and a one-game suspension.

However, many fans on X didn’t see that punishment as sufficient, given the seriousness of Thomas’s actions.

Clark left the game in the third quarter due to a back issue. She fell to the ground and grabbed at her back in the second quarter when fouled while shooting a 3-pointer.

She finished the game with 19 points and eight assists.