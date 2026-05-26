Trump, Cabinet to Head to Camp David on Wednesday

President Donald Trump will meet with his entire cabinet on Wednesday at Camp David.

A White House official confirmed to Breitbart News the New York Post’s reporting that the president is set to head to Camp David.

A White House official told the Post the meeting will focus on “recent successes of the administration including economy and small business wins, Task Force to Eliminate Fraud highlights, and foreign policy updates.”

The trip is scheduled as long as the weather allows for Marine One to travel to the presidential retreat. If it does not, the meeting could be held at a different location.

The president last visited Camp David in June 2025, rather unexpectedly. Instead of returning to Washington, DC, from Bedminster, New Jersey, as had been scheduled, Trump headed for Camp David on June 8, 2025.

Days later, on June 12, Israel announced operation Rising Lion to target nuclear and missile infrastructure in Iran, which was followed by U.S. operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, in which B-2 bombers struck nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Wednesday’s planned trip to Camp David comes after the United States conducted what CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins described as “self-defense strikes in southern Iran” on Monday.

Fox News reported:

According to a senior U.S. official, two Iranian boats were spotted laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, while forces also responded after a missile site had targeted U.S. warplanes. The U.S. military eliminated both IRGC vessels and also struck the SAM, or surface-to-air missile, site in Bandar Abbas.