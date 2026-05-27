Van Hollen: Talarico ‘Will Mobilize a Majority to Win’ the Texas Senate Seat

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said U.S. Senate candidate state Rep. James Talarico (D) will “mobilize a majority” to win his election.

Cabrera said, “I want to ask about last night’s Republican Senate primary in Texas, with incumbent Senator John Cornyn coming in a distant second place to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. And polls show Paxton neck and neck. Now with Democratic candidate James Talarico. Do you believe the party should invest time and resources in Texas when I know there are some tighter races in states that are more blue?”

Van Hollen said, “Oh, absolutely. James Talarico is a terrific candidate right from the beginning. He’s had a clear plan to address the affordability crisis Americans are facing by taking on powerful, big money, special interests that work against working people. And you know, what you have now in Texas is the most extreme right wing MAGA candidate, someone with a terrible history, both on the policy front but also of corruption as the Republican Senate nominee. So, yes, Democrats should go all in behind a very strong candidate, James Talarico.”

Cabrera said, “How confident are you Talarico is going to win?”

Van Hollen said, “Oh, I think he will win. I think he is mobilizing, you know, people throughout Texas and not only Democrats, Independents who of course are increasingly disenchanted with the Republican Party and with Donald Trump. I mean look, Donald Trump says that every day he doesn’t care or think about the financial situation of Americans. He thinks the higher gas prices are peanuts. And the guy who won the Texas primary is Donald Trump’s handpicked guy. So I think James Talarico has a very strong campaign and that he will mobilize a majority to win the Senate.”

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