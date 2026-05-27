Tiger Woods to Miss All 2026 Major Events After DUI Arrest

If you see Tiger Woods for the rest of 2026, it won’t be on the course at a PGA Tour major event.

Woods, 50, who is still dealing with the aftermath of his most recent DUI-related motor vehicle accident, failed to register for the British Open by the event’s deadline, and he does not qualify for an exemption at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock in June.

The legendary golfer missed all four majors last year as he battled through injuries that have plagued him for some time.

The missed events this year will make it the first time in Woods’ 30+ year career that he has missed all four major events in back-to-back years.

In March, Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, for driving under the influence after a rollover accident in which officers found two hydrocodone pills in his possession.

Hydrocodone is a powerful prescription opioid painkiller.

Woods took a breathalyzer test, which he passed. However, he refused to provide a urine sample for testing.

Days after the incident, Woods left the country and traveled to Switzerland to undergo rehab. The golfer returned to Florida two weeks ago and has maintained a low profile since then.

Last week, Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, revealed that she had breast cancer.

Flight trackers reported that Woods’ plane left Florida yet again on Friday and landed in Switzerland on Saturday.

Woods’ record for majors won stands at 14. He has not won a major since his 2019 Masters victory.