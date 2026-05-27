An illegal alien is accused of killing 20-year-old Kiercy Hickson, 19-year-old Quincy Jones, 18-year-old Haleigh Salazar, and 18-year-old Brad Palmer in a drunk driving crash in Canadian County, Oklahoma.

Michael Rosario-Cruz, a 26-year-old illegal alien, was arrested by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree murder, drunk driving causing bodily injury, possessing a firearm with an altered ID during the commission of a felony, carrying firearms while under the influence, transporting an open container, and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, on May 22, Hickson, Jones, Salazar, and Palmer were in a vehicle together driving eastbound on Interstate 40 when Rosario-Cruz, driving the wrong way, hit them head-on.

Hickson, Jones, Salazar, and Palmer died at the scene of the crash while Rosario-Cruz was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Jones and Palmer had both just graduated from El Reno High School the week prior, while Hickson and Salazar were just beginning their adult lives. Salazar graduated from El Reno High School last year.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials have since told Fox News Digital that Rosario-Cruz is an illegal alien against whom Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer. ICE agents lodge detainers against illegal aliens so that if they are released from local custody at any time, they can be transferred to federal custody and face deportation proceedings.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.