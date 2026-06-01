Jennifer Lopez’ Daughter Emme Comes Out as a Trans ‘Boy’ Named Oskar

Jennifer Lopez’ Daughter Emme has now come out identifying as a transgender “boy” named Oskar Muñiz after graduating from high school.

Emme made the announcement in March on the Windward school announcements Instagram account under the name Oskar Muñiz along with a photo of the girl when she was a child. The connection to Emme didn’t really make much of a wave until this month when the news finally broke wide after Emme graduated from high school on May 28, The New York Post reported.

Since the graduation, the news of Oskar’s transition has gotten grater notice.

Oskar also has also appeared alongside JLo wearing a suit.

Emme had come out as non-binary and used “they/them” pronouns in 2022.

The pronoun change came two years after Emme, dressed in a short, girly skirt, joined her mother, JLo onstage during Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020 to sing JLo’s song, Let’s Get Loud.

At least 31 celebrities have gay, non-binary, of transgender children, including Robert De Niro, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts, Eddie Murphy, Cher, Dean McDermott, Charlize Theron, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cynthia Nixon, Sting, Adele, R Kelly, Marlon Wayans, Angelina Jolie, Megan Fox and many more.

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