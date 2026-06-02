Trump Signs Executive Order Asking for Oversight of New AI Models

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that asks AI companies to submit to a voluntary government review 30 days before releasing AI models to the public.

Politico reported that the Trump executive order serves as a slightly scaled-down version from an original draft last month, which asked AI companies to voluntarily submit for review 90 days ahead of the model’s release. Trump signed the executive order after he participated in a high-level meeting about how to address AI cybersecurity and safety concerns, according to the report.

The executive order states:

Advanced AI capabilities make our Nation stronger, but also introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action across executive departments and agencies (agencies), and components. As these capabilities evolve, my Administration will continue to work closely with industry to ensure that the best and most secure technology is deployed rapidly to confront any and all threats to our country. We will continue to lead an America First cybersecurity effort that enhances both our national security and our global AI dominance. It is the policy of the United States to promote AI innovation and security by working collaboratively with the private sector to modernize government and private sector information systems and harden them against external threats; to protect American ingenuity and intellectual property from exploitation and theft by adversaries; and to cultivate America’s advanced AI-enabled capabilities

The president planned to sign the 90-day review order on May 21 but scrapped it hours ahead of its signing.

The Trump administration has typically sought to ease regulatory burdens to AI development; although, it also aims to promote safety as Anthropic’s Mythos AI model may undermine cybersecurity for even the most sensitive computer systems.