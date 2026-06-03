Watch Live: Marco Rubio Testifies Before the House

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on Wednesday, June 3.
The secretary has answered questions before multiple committees in the House and Senate on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rubio has clashed with Democrats throughout the hearings, calling them out for giving speeches attacking the Trump administration instead of letting him answer questions about issues they’re supposedly concerned about.
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