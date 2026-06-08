L.A. Trial Begins for Man Accused of Igniting Deadly Pacific Palisades Fire

The man accused of igniting last year’s deadly Pacific Palisades fire faces trial Monday in Los Angeles. The court appearance comes against the backdrop of a devasted urban area still struggling to move on from the conflagration that looms large in the current mayor’s race.

The blaze became the most destructive inferno in Los Angeles history. It killed 12 people and destroyed 7,000 structures, causing an estimated $18-20 billion in damages.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, a.k.a. “Jonathan Rinder,” and “Jon Rinder,” of Melbourne, Florida, 29, has pleaded not guilty to starting the fire, AP reports.

Prosecutors allege Rinderknecht started a fire on Jan. 1, 2025, and it burned undetected deep in root systems before flaring back up on Jan. 7.

The pace of work to rebuild is still frustrating residents who want to get on with their lives.

The Palisades fire ultimately incinerated hillside neighborhoods in Pacific Palisades and the city of Malibu.

Rinderknecht faces at least five years in prison if convicted of charges that also include malicious destruction by means of a fire.

The fire has been a central theme in incumbent Mayor Karen Bass ‘s reelection bid as she defends the city’s recovery process and fights claims of municipal ineptitude.

Bass was in Ghana as part of a taxpayer-funded presidential delegation when the flames erupted before sweeping all before them.

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The Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas of California are being rebuilt a year after the devastating wildfires, but the process will not be completely smooth or quick, as Breitbart News reported.

Full details of the charges against Rinderknecht can be found here.