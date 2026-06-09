A majority of Democrats view gender transition, as well as the murder of unborn children, as morally acceptable, a recent Gallup survey revealed.

The survey examined Americans’ moral views of 20 behaviors, including having a baby outside of marriage, pornography, doctor-assisted suicide, abortion, and more.

Across the board, Americans view divorce (74 percent), sex between an unmarried man and woman (65 percent), gay or lesbian relations (62 percent), medical research using stem cells or human embryos (59 percent), having a baby outside of marriage (58 percent), gambling (57 percent), buying and wearing clothing made of animal fur (57 percent), and the death penalty (52 percent) as morally acceptable.

Stunningly, more consider medical testing on animals as more morally unacceptable than abortion, the latter which sees only 41 percent deeming it morally unacceptable. A majority across the board, 57 percent, also consider changing one’s gender as morally unacceptable.

However, the partisan gaps on moral acceptability are even more stunning, showcasing the sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats.

For example, a majority of Democrats, 73 percent, consider the murder of an unborn child as acceptable, compared to 18 percent of Republicans who say the same.

Further, 60 percent of Democrats view changing one’s gender – a biological impossibility – as morally acceptable, compared to five percent of Republicans who say the same.

Most Democrats also view gay or lesbian relations as morally acceptable (81 percent), compared to 35 percent of Republicans who say the same.

Most Democrats, 54 percent, also view sex between teenagers as morally acceptable, while just 6 percent of Republicans agree. Most Democrats (86 percent) also view sex between an unmarried man and woman as morally acceptable, compared to 46 percent of Republicans.

Notably, a plurality of Democrats, 47 percent, also view pornography as morally acceptable. Only 19 percent of Republicans share that sentiment.

Per Gallup:

For 14 of the 20 behaviors measured, significantly more Democrats than Republicans say each is morally acceptable, though the gaps vary widely. Democrats are 55 percentage points more likely than Republicans to find abortion and changing one’s gender morally acceptable. The partisan gap on gay or lesbian relations is not far behind, at 46 points. Differences of 24 to 38 points are seen in views on doctor-assisted suicide, teenage sex, premarital sex, having a baby outside of marriage, pornography, embryonic stem cell research and suicide. In contrast, Republicans are considerably more likely than Democrats to find three behaviors acceptable. These include the death penalty (with a 43-point partisan gap), buying and wearing clothing made of animal fur (23 points), and medical testing on animals (eight points).

Democrat opinions on what is morally acceptable are reflected in their political positions. Ironically, most Democrats support abortion as morally acceptable, yet only 43 percent consider medical testing on animals as morally acceptable, showcasing a sharp disconnect from the value of human life and their persistent claims of compassion for people, oftentimes used to advocate for illegal immigration.

The survey was taken May 1-17, 2026.