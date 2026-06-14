Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday with Jam-Packed Schedule

President Donald Trump is as busy as ever as he celebrates his 80th birthday on Sunday.

World leaders and top American politicians rushed to social media to send the commander in chief well wishes as he reached the major birthday milestone, hours before he hosts the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House and departs for Evian-les-Bains, France, for the G7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that Trump’s birthday “comes at an auspicious time.”

“America celebrates 250 years of freedom — a great nation built on liberty and faith,” Netanyahu wrote.

“I wish you continued strength and vigor as you lead America towards a bright future of peace through strength, and as we continue to bring the U.S. – Israel alliance to ever greater heights,” the Israeli prime minister added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also wished Trump a happy birthday.

“Your remarkable journey to the White House represents the breadth of the American dream and the power of your own resolve,” Herzog wrote in a post on X.

“In Jewish tradition, it is stated that at the age of eighty you gain unique prowess. May you enjoy your beautiful family and many happy birthdays with blessings and joy,” he added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and cabinet officials also acknowledged Trump’s birthday.

Trump celebrates his 80th birthday amid a jam-packed schedule. On Saturday, he shared that a deal with Iran is set to be signed on Sunday. On Sunday evening, he will host the much-anticipated, first-of-its-kind UFC America 250 event at the White House, which includes seven bouts with the undefeated Ilia Topuria facing off against Justin Gaethje in the main card to culminate the event.

On Monday, the president will head off to France for working sessions and bilateral meetings with world leaders until Wednesday at the G7.

The president is set to attend a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday evening, followed by an official greeting and dinner with G7 leaders. On Tuesday, he will participate in various working sessions as well as meetings with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Multiple working sessions are slated for Wednesday, in addition to bilateral meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.