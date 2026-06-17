A pair of illegal aliens, one of whom is a suspected member of the MS-13 gang, are accused of using drones to surveil a federal prison in Grant Parish, Louisiana, with the intent to smuggle drugs and cell phones into the facility.

This week, 25-year-old illegal alien Gustavo Mendoza Alvarez of Mexico, a suspected MS-13 gang member, was arrested and charged with taking contraband to a penal institution, resisting an officer, simple escape, criminal conspiracy, principal to aggravated flight from an officer, principal to reckless operation of a vehicle, and principal to aggravated criminal property damage.

The other illegal alien involved will be charged after he finishes recovering at a local hospital.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two illegal aliens used a drone to surveil a federal prison facility. When the pair fled the scene, deputies pursued them in a vehicle. Eventually, the illegal aliens made a U-turn and drove head-on into the deputies.

The deputies suffered only minor injuries. While investigating the incident, police discovered a motel room in Avoyelles Parish, allegedly belonging to the illegal aliens, filled with meth, marijuana, and more than 20 cell phones.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against the illegal aliens. Alvarez remains in custody at the Grant Parish Detention Center.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.