Aber Kawas, a Palestinian American activist, won her bid for New York State Senate District 32 on Tuesday following NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s endorsement.

Kawas ran as part of the Democratic Socialists for America coalition that Mamdani had popularized.

“Palestine was on the ballot, and now a Palestinian-American democratic socialist is going to Albany. Kawas is exactly who New Yorkers need fighting for them in the State Senate. Because socialists get it done,” NYC-DSA said upon her winning.

Kawas came into the race with more than just a bit of controversy, having blamed the September 11 terrorist attacks on capitalism, racism, and white supremacy, chalking it up to an attack that “a couple of people did.”

“The system of capitalism and racism and white supremacy… and Islamophobia, have all been used to colonize lands, to take resources from other people and so this is a long trajectory and we’re just seeing the manifestations of that continuation with 9/11,” she said in an unearthed clip.

“The idea we have to apologize for a terror attack that a couple of people did and then there is no apology or reparations for genocides and for slavery… is something I find reprehensible,” she added.

Images shared on social media also showed her brandishing a headband worn by Hamas terrorists.